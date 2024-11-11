David Gilmour vs. Roger Waters: Set List Comparison

Estranged bandmates David Gilmour and Roger Waters have taken radically different approaches with Pink Floyd's catalog during their most recent solo tours.

Only two of their former band's songs appeared nightly on the set list: The title track from 1975's Wish You Were Here and 1979's "Comfortably Numb."

But even then, Waters dramatically re-worked the latter track for his 2022-23 This is Not a Drill Tour, stripping "Comfortably Numb" down to a create haunting sound – and notably removing Gilmour's iconic song-closing guitar solo.

David Gilmour Leaned Heavily on Post-Waters Output

Gilmour's brief four-city, 23-show 2024 tour found him splitting the set list evenly between his solo career and his time in Pink Floyd. He played the entirety of 2024's Luck and Strange every night, and played more songs from 1994's post-Waters Pink Floyd album The Division Bell than he did from their 1973 landmark The Dark Side of the Moon.

Like a divorced couple, Gilmour and Waters divided Dark Side's songs up almost exactly in half, with Gilmour performing three songs from the album's first side while Waters' show climaxed with a performance of the entire second half, from "Money" to "Eclipse."

Gilmour used a relatively straight-ahead but still impressive stage show, with his traditional circle-shaped video screen behind the band, and top-notch lighting and lasers. One particularly inventive moment came during "High Hopes," when giant beach balls were released in coordination with their appearance on the screen.

Roger Waters' Stage Show Casts New Light on Classics

Waters, as usual, pushed the boundaries of arena show staging to inspired new heights on his tour, performing in the round with an innovative cross-shaped stage that was often covered with dazzling visuals. (Hopefully, a pro-shot version of this tour will be released on home video at some point soon.)

He devoted 17 of his typical set list's songs to Pink Floyd's golden era, with big doses of Dark Side, Wish You Were Here and 1979's The Wall. Three more came from his well-received 2017 solo album Is This the Life We Really Want?, and the tour also featured the debut of a brand-new song entitled "The Bar," which appeared at two points during the show.

You can see the set lists and fan-shot video from both tours below.

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'Wish You Were Here'

David Gilmour's Nov. 9, 2024, Madison Square Garden Set List

1. "5 A.M." - From Rattle That Lock (2015)

2. "Black Cat" - From Luck and Strange (2024)

3. "Luck and Strange" - From Luck and Strange (2024)

4. "Breathe (In the Air)" - From Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

5. "Time" - From Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

6. "Breathe" (Reprise) - From Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

7. "Fat Old Sun" - From Pink Floyd's Atom Heart Mother (1970)

8. "Marooned" - From Pink Floyd's The Division Bell (1994)

9. "A Single Spark" - From Luck and Strange (2024)

10. "Wish You Were Here" - From Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here (1975)

11. "Vita Brevis" - From Luck and Strange (2024)

12. "Between Two Points" - From Luck and Strange (2024)

13. "High Hopes" - From Pink Floyd's The Division Bell (1994)

14. "Sorrow" - From Pink Floyd's A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987)

15. "The Piper's Call" - From Luck and Strange (2024)

16. "A Great Day for Freedom" - From Pink Floyd's The Division Bell (1994)

17. "In Any Tongue" - From Rattle That Lock (2015)

18. "The Great Gig in the Sky" - From Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

19. "A Boat Lies Waiting" - From Rattle That Lock (2015)

20. "Coming Back to Life" - From Pink Floyd's The Division Bell (1994)

21. "Dark and Velvet Nights" - From Luck and Strange (2024)

22. "Sings" - From Luck and Strange (2024)

23. "Scattered" - From Luck and Strange (2024)

24. "Comfortably Numb" - From Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979)

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'Comfortably Numb'

Watch Roger Waters Perform 'Wish You Were Here'

Roger Waters' Dec. 9, 2023, Estadio Olimpico Atahualapa Set List

1. "Comfortably Numb" - From The Dark Side of the Moon Redux (2023)

2. "The Happiest Days of Our Lives" - From Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979)

3. "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2" - From Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979)

4. "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3" - From Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979)

5. "The Powers That Be" - From Radio K.A.O.S. (1987)

6. "The Bravery of Being Out of Range" - From Amused to Death (1992)

7. "The Bar" - New song

8. "Have a Cigar" - From Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here (1975)

9. "Wish You Were Here" - From Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here (1975)

10. "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" (Parts VI-VII, V) - From Wish You Were Here (1975)

11. "Sheep" - From Pink Floyd's Animals (1977)

12. "In the Flesh" - From Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979)

13. "Run Like Hell" - From Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979)

14. "Deja Vu"- From Is This the Life We Really Want? (2017)

15. "Deja Vu" (Reprise)

16. "Is This the Life We Really Want?" - From Is This the Life We Really Want? (2017)

17. "Money" - From Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

18. "Us and Them" - From Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

19. "Any Colour You Like" - From Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

20. "Brain Damage" - From Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

21. "Eclipse" - From Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

22. "Two Suns in the Sunset" - From Pink Floyd's The Final Cut (1983)

23. "The Bar" (Reprise) -

24. "Outside the Wall" - From Pink Floyd's The Wall (1979)

Watch Roger Waters Perform 'Comfortably Numb'

