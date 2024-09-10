Watch David Gilmour’s First Live Performance in Four Years

David Gilmour's first live performance in four years happened in an unexpected place: He played a Pink Floyd classic alongside daughter Romany Gilmour last night during an open-mic night at a pub in East Sussex.

Watch footage from their performance of the title track from 1975's Wish You Were Here inside the Neptune Live Music Bar below. In a post on X, David Gilmour said he "very much enjoyed crashing" the gig "after finishing tour rehearsals."

Shows in support of his just-released Luck and Strange include U.S. dates in October and November. Gilmour is also playing residencies at the Royal Albert Hall in London and Circo Massimo in Rome.

READ MORE: The Best David Gilmour Pink Floyd Songs

His most recent public appearances were in 2020, including the tribute concert for Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, held at the London Palladium.

Watch David Gilmour Perform 'Wish You Were Here'

When Does David Gilmour Play the U.S.?

Gilmour took the stage after Romany asked if he wanted to "come and upstage me." The venue later described what followed as an "electrifying evening."

Luck and Strange, Gilmour's first solo album in nine years, includes vocal and harp performances by Romany on "Between Two Points" and the bonus track, "Yes, I Have Ghosts." The latter was released as a stand-alone single in 2020.

Their initial collaboration on "Yes, I Have Ghosts" was basically by happenstance. "I was working on this song just as we went into lockdown," Gilmour said back then, "and had to cancel a session with backing singers – but, as it turned out, the solution was right here and I couldn't be happier with the way Romany's voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation."

More From David Gilmour's Surprise Appearance

Top 50 Progressive Rock Albums From 'The Lamb' to 'Octopus' to 'The Snow Goose' — the best LPs that dream beyond 4/4. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reed

Why Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Roger Waters Are Still Fighting