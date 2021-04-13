David Coverdale Sells ‘Glorious’ Lake Tahoe Home for $6.8 Million

David Coverdale has reportedly sold his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev. for $6.8 million.

The Whitesnake frontman originally put the property on the market in 2019 for for $9.85 million, before lowering his asking price in 2020.

Described as "paradise found for those who seek a private setting,” the four-bedroom, six-and-a half-bathroom house boasts an array of amenities - many of which can be seen in the picture gallery below.

High-beamed ceilings can be found throughout the house, with an open floor plan connecting the formal dining room and living room areas. The kitchen features stone and marble accents, while a library and home theater offer plenty of space to unwind. Of course, if relaxation is your thing, perhaps the indoor pool and sauna will be the house’s most impressive highlight.

Still, it’s the natural beauty of the home’s location that really lured Coverdale to the property.

“It's just beautiful — postcards from God on a daily basis,” the rocker declared of his Lake Tahoe property during a 2020 appearance on the Paltrocast podcast. “It's one of the most beautiful alpine lakes in the world. There's no high-rise buildings. You're not allowed to build above tree level. When people would fly in from Los Angeles, they'd be standing on the deck just biting off chunks of fresh air. But, yeah, it's a glorious, glorious place."

Coverdale further explained that the home’s size - and stairs - played a role in his decision to sell.

"After having 10 years of degenerative arthritis...12 years, or whatever the hell, having a really big house - four floors and absolutely impractical for elevators, at 7,000 feet - instead of fighting for it, as I did in my last divorce, it was just I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't deal with it," the rocker admitted.