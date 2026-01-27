Dave Matthews Band Reveals 2026 US Tour Dates
A whole bunch of Dave Matthews Band tour dates have just arrived. The group has announced a sprawling 2026 tour that will take them across the United States through the spring and summer.
The trek will begin May 8 in the Woodlands, Texas. From there, the tour will pass through just about every corner of the country and finally conclude with their traditional Labor Day weekend residency at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. At the Gorge concerts, support will be provided by Stephen Wilson Jr and Infinity Song (Friday), Watchhouse and Jonah Kagen (Saturday) and Jesse Welles and Sierra Hull (Sunday).
Those who are members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association can get early access to tickets starting Jan. 27. Regular tickets will be available Feb. 20.
A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below.
Dave Matthews' New Song
The most recent album released by the Dave Matthews Band is 2023's Walk Around the Moon, a Top 5 hit in the U.S.
However, earlier this month on Jan. 24, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds debuted a new original song called "Making It Great" at the ninth annual Dave & Tim Riviera Maya concert weekend in Cancun, Mexico.
"Right now, it seems like greed and cruelty have won the day in many corners of the planet," Matthews said to the crowd. "But please don't give up on love and kindness, you know."
He continued on with references to recent news out of Minneapolis, Minnesota in which two people were shot and killed after incidents involving federal ICE agents.
"I know we're probably going to hear lots of different opinions, but another person, a nurse, was killed in Minneapolis today — I'm sure you read about it," he said. "All I know is, if ICE wasn't there in Minneapolis right now, smashing people on the head, that that man would still be alive and so would Renee Nicole Good. ... I don't meant to bring the darkness in, but the darkness is there."
Dave Matthews Band, Spring/Summer 2026 US Tour Dates
May 8 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 9 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 11 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
May 15 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater
May 25 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
May 26 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 29 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 30 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 6 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 10 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 12 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
June 13 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 23 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
June 24 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
June 26 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
June 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
July 8 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
July 10 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 11 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 14 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavillion
July 15 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavillion
July 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 18 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 21 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 22 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 25 - Hartford, CT @ The Meadows Music Theatre
Aug. 28 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 5 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
