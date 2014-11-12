Dave Mason Releases New Song Thanking Veterans

Dave Mason has released a new song, titled 'Thank You,' to show his gratitude to veterans during this week of remembrance. You can listen to it above.

The track was released yesterday as a free download on Mason's website, and the guitarist is hoping that the song will help attract attention to his nonprofit charitable organization Work Vessels for Veterans.

Founded in 2008, Work Vessels for Veterans is the brainchild of Mason and his longtime friends John Niekrash and Ted Knapp. The trio wanted to do something to help veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan put their lives back on track.

Over the past six years, the volunteer-run organization has assisted more than 1,000 veterans across 47 states with "vessels" -- which everything from trucks, cars and boats to laptops, tools and land -- to help them begin or expand businesses.

“We are pretty much under the radar, as an organization," Mason said in a statement. "We’re an all-volunteer group of people, and there isn’t any money spent on advertising, only a minimal amount of money goes to administrative stuff. All the money that we do get that passes through the charity actually goes where it’s supposed to go. We are the only charity out there for veterans that actually specifically helps them start their own businesses. Our motto is that ‘We are not giving hand outs, we are giving a hand up.’”

Best known as a founding member of Traffic, Mason continues to play more than 200 shows each year. His newest album, 'Future's Past,' boasts new versions of classics like 'Dear Mr. Fantasy' alongside material written over the past few years.