Dave Grohl Celebrates Family in X Cover With Daughter Violet

Dave Grohl released a cover of “Nausea,” originally by Los Angeles punk icons X, that features his daughter Violet on lead vocals.

The Foo Fighters leader is including the song in his upcoming documentary, What Drives Us. In a lengthy Instagram post, he explained how the family ties extend beyond that direct connection.

Grohl said he used to return from Nirvana tours and look forward to reading letters from his grandmother. On one occasion, she sent him a newspaper clipping about X, naming drummer D.J. Bonebrake, and wrote: “Dear David, you might be related to this young man!” Since Bonebrake was a family name, the connection was possible. So, Grohl later invited the drummer to a concert, where they compared notes. “Long discussions of distant relatives and our historic family tree ensued, and by the end of the night we parted ways feeling a bit more connected,” Grohl said.

Violet and Dave Grohl's “Nausea” cover can he heard below.

Grohl He went on to say that he found himself thinking about connections – family, musical and more – as he watched the completed documentary. That led to the idea of covering X on the soundtrack and asking his daughter to sing lead vocals.

“It felt so meaningful to have the first song Violet and I record together be a tribute to our Bonebrake heritage,” he said. While they were both nervous as they recorded, Grohl described it as “a moment that superseded anything musical. A life moment that I will cherish forever. A family moment.”

Classic Rock’s Top Acts