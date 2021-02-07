When Dave Grohl Took Grammys to His Daughter’s School

When Dave Grohl brought along some of his 16 Grammy awards to his daughter's school, he didn't get the expected result.

The Foo Fighters leader took part in Violet’s class event several years ago, and he hoped the young kids might be interested in the life of a musician.

“When my daughter was maybe like five years old, she was in pre-school and they had this bring your dad to school day,” Grohl told Absolute Radio (via Music-News.com). “So I grabbed a couple of Grammys. I got a bunch of laminates. I got some drumsticks. […] I’m sitting in, like, a rocking chair, in front of all these little kids. […] I’m like, ‘Okay. Hi. I’m Violet’s dad. My name’s Dave, and I’m a musician.”

He said the kids were suitably impressed when he let them hold the Grammys. “I’m like, ‘I play the drums,’ and I hand the sticks,” he continued. “I hand them the lanyards; I'm like, ‘These are backstage passes.” He was pleased with the response from the session – until he heard from a friend, who also had a daughter in the class. “[She] told her parents, ‘Violet’s daddy came to school today [and explained] what he does.’ And my friend said, ‘What does Violet's daddy do for a living?’ And the kid said, ‘He's a magician!’”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters just released a new album, Medicine at Midnight, and launched a video for their track “No Son of Mine,” which can be seen below.