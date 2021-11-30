Watch Dave Grohl Cover Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’

Dave Grohl and producer/multi-instrumentalist Greg Kurstin have returned for another edition of their 2021 “Hanukkah Sessions,” this time covering Barry Manilow.

"Barry Pincus – not only one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th (or any) century, but a mega-mensch to boot!” declares a message accompanying the cover. “So, like a good neighbor, you deserve a break today. So grab a bucket of chicken and let’s get stuck on….. BARRY MANILOW’S ‘Copacabana’!”

Grohl embraces his inner lounge singer for the rendition, wearing a sequined black tuxedo jacket and half-buttoned white shirt while delivering vocals. The Foo Fighters rocker also plays drums on the track, but switches up his ensemble behind the kit, opting for a red jacket with aviator sunglasses instead. Meanwhile, Kurstin provides backing vocals and plays synthesizer on the tune, giving the classic song an infectious groove.

The video, which can be seen below, is also loaded with appropriately cheesy ‘70s-style effects, including a disco ball, flaring spotlights, wipe transitions and occasional framework that looks straight out of Match Game.

Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Barry Manilow's 'Copacabana'

Released in 1978, “Copacabana” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 40 and became an international hit for Manilow. The single would be certified gold, while the album on which it was featured, Even Now, reached triple platinum sales. Manilow would go on to win the first Grammy of his career, taking home Best Pop Male Vocal Performance for “Copacabana.”

The cover by Grohl and Kurstin marks the third edition of the duo’s 2021 “Hanukkah Sessions.” The project, which sees the celebrated musicians covering a different Jewish artist each night of the holiday, has thus far featured songs by Lisa Loeb and the Ramones.