Listen to Unreleased Live Version of Cream’s ‘Crossroads’

A previously unheard live version of Cream’s “Crossroads” has been unveiled ahead of its release as part of the box set Goodbye Tour Live 1968 on March 6.

The performance was recorded on Oct. 20, 1968, at the San Diego Sports Arena as Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker played their final U.S. tour.

You can listen to “Crossroads” below.

The new box set contains two other full sets from California, one at the Oakland Coliseum Arena and one at the Los Angeles Forum, plus their farewell show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. A total of 19 of the 36 tracks have not been previously released in full.

“Cream was a shambling circus of diverse personalities who happened to find that catalyst together,” guitarist and singer Clapton said in a statement. “Any one of us could have played unaccompanied for a good length of time. So you put the three of us together in front of an audience willing to dig it limitlessly, we could have gone on forever. … And we did … just going for the moon every time we played.”

Following the death of drummer Baker last year at the age of 80, Clapton announced a tribute show that will take place in London on Feb. 17.

“The set list for the concert will look to honor Baker’s lifetime in music and will, of course, include Clapton and Baker’s work together in Cream and Blind Faith,” a statement reported. The event is sold out, even though a full list of artists who’ll perform hasn't been announced yet.