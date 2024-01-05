Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has canceled his upcoming North American solo tour, issuing a statement apologizing to fans, explaining that he must take a reprieve for his health.

Taylor, who last year released his second solo album, CMF2, was due to tour the U.S. and Canada with support from Des Rocs and Jigsaw Youth throughout February and March 2024. In his Friday (Jan. 5) statement, Taylor promises those who already bought tickets will get refunds.

"it is with a heavy heart that i announce the cancellation of my upcoming north american tour," Taylor says. "for the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and i reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and i."

He continues, "i know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others, but after taking a hard look at where i am and where i was going, i need to pull myself back and be home with my family."

Taylor explains, "those of you who bought tickets and vip packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund." He also sends his "love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far. i promise i'm doing everything i can to be as healthy as i can be. until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."

Loudwire wishes Taylor and his family all the best. See the canceled Corey Taylor dates below.

Corey Taylor North American Solo Tour Cancellation Statement - Jan. 5, 2023

Canceled Corey Taylor 2024 Dates

Feb. 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ History

Feb. 4 - Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia

Feb. 6 - New York, New York @ Irving Plaza

Feb. 7 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Fillmore

Feb. 9 - Silver Spring, Md. @ FIllmore

Feb. 10 - McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Feb. 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!

Feb. 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

Feb. 16 - Bowler, Wis. @ North Star Casino

Feb. 17 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Feb. 18 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Feb. 20 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

Feb. 21 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Feb. 23 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

Feb. 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

Feb. 27 - New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore

Feb. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

March 2 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

March 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha