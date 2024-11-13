2024 Classic Rock Holiday Gift Guide

The holiday season is here again, and we've got some great gift ideas for the classic rock fans on your shopping list.

In the gallery below you'll find over a dozen new and unique options, ranging from hot sauces to clothing to books and housewares.

If you're really looking to knock the socks off the Pink Floyd fan in your life, the Pro-Ject The Dark Side of the Moon special edition manual belt-drive turntable will fit the bill nicely. Featuring a gorgeous design based on the cover art from the band's 1973 masterpiece. It's eye-catching straight black aluminum and clear acrylic tonearm is fitted with a Pick It PRO Special Edition moving magnet cartridge. That helps it read your vinyl's grooves with all the sonic detail and richness that its namesake LP — and all the great records in your collection — contain.

Of course, there are also more budget-friendly options in the gallery below. Happy shopping!

Where to Buy:

AC/DC: Pajamas - ACDC.com

Aerosmith: 'Draw the Line' Snow Globe - Aerosmith.com

The Beatles: "Ladies and Gentlemen, the Beatles" Set - Beatles.com

Billy Gibbons: Party Pack - BillyGibbons.com

Black Sabbath: 'Vol. 4' Starter Jacket - BlackSabbath.com

Bob Dylan: "Standing Bob" Blanket - BobDylan.com

Iron Maiden: 'Powerslave' Beach Towel: IronMaiden.com

Kiss: 'Hotter Than Hell' Scarf - KissOnline.com

Pink Floyd: 'The Dark Side of the Moon' Turntable: Crutchfield.com

Prince: Floral Rain Boots - Prince.com

Skid Row: '18 and Life' Premium Rum - LoveScotch.com

Tom Petty: 'Long After Dark' Tour Jacket - TomPetty.com

Van Halen: Red Logo Hoodie - VanHalenShop.com

The Who: Colorblock Sweater - TheWho.com

'501 Essential Albums of the '90s' - Amazon.com