Cinderella’s Jeff LaBar Dies: Rockers React

Numerous rock musicians — including members of Scorpions, Queensryche, Stryper, L.A. Guns and Slaughter — shared condolences on social media following the death of Cinderella's Jeff LaBar.

The guitarist was found dead yesterday at age 58. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

LaBar joined Cinderella in 1985 and played on all four of the group's studio LPs, including its 1986 debut, Night Songs, and 1988's Long Cold Winter, both of which surpassed 3 million copies sold. He released a solo album, One for the Road, in 2014.

Scorpions released a full-band statement, writing, "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends … RIP Jeff." Queensryche singer Todd La Torre posted a news article about LaBar's death, adding, "My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Damn."

Stryper singer and guitarist Michael Sweet wrote that he's "deeply saddened" to hear of LaBar's death. "I had the honor of meeting Jeff multiple times when he would attend our shows in Nashville," he wrote. "He was always a gentleman and very kind and complimentary. He was always very supportive of our band, and I’ve always viewed him as a great guy with a big heart."

Slaughter frontman Mark Slaughter posted a photo of himself and the late guitarist, writing, "Gone too soon. RIP Jeff LaBar." Tracii Guns, lead guitarist of L.A. Guns, shared a photo of LaBar with a frowning emoji.

LaBar's former Cinderella bandmates also issued a statement saying they "appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love" they've received.

“Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff," wrote Tom Keifer, Fred Coury and Eric Brittingham. "The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We’re sending his wife, Debinique, his son, Sebastian, family and friends our deepest condolences."

