Cinderella Session Guitarist Barry Benedetta Reportedly Dead

Guitarist Barry Benedetta, who contributed to the first Cinderella album, has reportedly died at age 62 after contracting COVID-19.

The unverified Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts of his recent musical project DeBenedetta confirmed the news. A recent post noted that on Dec. 17, 2021, Benedetta was “found in his home unresponsive,” taken to the hospital and placed on a ventilator with COVID-19 symptoms. He then “succumbed to his complications from the virus” on Jan. 6.

“He leaves behind his beautiful wife Tish DeBenedetta and his three children, one son and two daughters,” the Facebook post continues. “He also leaves behind his new rock family with DeBenedetta as well as all the fans he has from 1985. Barry is to be remembered as an amazing guitarist that could solo like no other! He was obnoxiously funny and sweet, and a very compassionate soul.”

In 1984, Benedetta played guitar with the hard-rock and metal band Waysted alongside former UFO bassist Pete Way. He then worked with Cinderella on the glam-metal group’s multiplatinum 1986 debut, Night Songs, playing lead guitar on the tracks “Back Home Again,” “Nothin’ for Nothin’” and “Push, Push.”

Benedetta more recently collaborated with singer Shimmer Johnson in DeBenedetta. According to their website, he’d also toured the U.S. “speaking to youth groups and Christian workshops about his musical journey and the trials he has overcome.”

The band’s Facebook post confirmed that they’d planned new music for 2022. Johnson reportedly aims to release the unfinished music they wrote together.

A GoFundMe had been launched for the Benedettas before his death. All donations will support the family for “burial purposes and medical expenses.”