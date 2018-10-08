Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled by His Children

Chris Cornell’s widow recalled his “beautiful, powerful, incomparable presence” at the ceremony held to unveil his statue last night.

The event took place at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture, and the actual unveiling was performed by his children Lillian Jean, Toni and Christopher.

Describing Nick Marra’s sculpture as “a focal point to keep Chris’ memory alive,” Vicky Cornell said in a speech that “it’s a reflection of his light, a light that shone through his music and touched millions; a light that he used to illuminate our lives; a light that will continue to inspire those in the future.”

You can watch the unveiling below.

“This statue represents that light – a beautiful, powerful, incomparable presence in his hometown … worthy of someone a special as Chris," Vicky noted. "As Seattle’s son he paved the way for other artists and drew the eyes of the world to Seattle. He was the voice of a generation and an artist that continues to draw us together forever. Along with his children, I am committed to continuing his legacy."

Last month, a self-titled album containing 11 previously unreleased Cornell songs was announced. The record will be released on Nov. 11. "Since Chris’ sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world,” Vicky said at the time. “I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him – the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.”