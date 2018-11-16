Among the tracks found on the newly released four-CD set devoted to the late Chris Cornell's career is an acoustic mash-up that combines the music from U2's "One" with the lyrics to Metallica's song of the same name.

The recording was captured live at New York's Beacon Theatre in 2015.

The Chris Cornell box set, and its single-disc condensed version, collects highlights and 11 unreleased songs from his days with Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, as well as solo work. In addition to the "One" mash-up, Cornell also covers the Beatles ("A Day in the Life"), Led Zeppelin ("Thank You"), Prince ("Nothing Compares 2 U"), Bob Marley ("Redemption Song"), Cat Stevens ("Wild World").

You can listen to "One" below.

Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam served as the set's creative director. The 54-page booklet he designed features liner notes from Cornell collaborators including Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Tom Morello, Mike McCready and Brendan O’Brien.

The project was a labor of love for Cornell's widow Vicky. “Since Chris’ sudden passing, I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world,” she said.

“I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him – the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.”