Christmas is still three months away, but Chicago are getting set to release their fourth holiday record and 37th LP overall. Chicago Christmas arrives on Oct. 11. You can hear the band's take of the standard “Here We Come A Caroling” below. It's an exclusive premiere.

The recording is one of three non-originals on the album; the group also performs "Sleigh Ride" -- a different version than the one found on 2011's Chicago XXXIII: O Christmas Thee -- and the Burt Bacharach-Hal David classic "What the World Needs Now Is Love," which, according to a press release, was suggested by founder Robert Lamm.

The other eight tracks were written by the band, including "Merry Christmas, I Love You," which is represented in both R&B and ballad arrangements. Trombonist James Pankow wrote the horn arrangements, and trumpeter Lee Loughnane produced the album. You can see the track listing below.

In addition to the “Here We Come A Caroling" sneak peek, we also have a video of the band working out the song, testing a Latin jazz-flavored arrangement on the tour bus and at soundchecks, and recording the song in a hotel room. You can watch it below.

You can pre-order Chicago Christmas on digital, CD or black vinyl at Amazon; a limited-edition red-and-white vinyl LP is available exclusively at Rhino's webstore. Both vinyl discs will released on Nov. 22.

Chicago, 'Chicago Christmas' Track Listing

1. "(Because) It’s Christmastime"

2. "All Over the World"

3. "Bring My Baby Back"

4. "Merry Christmas, I Love You" – R&B version

5. "What the World Needs Now Is Love"

6. "All Is Right"

7. "Sleigh Ride 2019"

8. "I’d Do It All Again (Christmas Moon)"

9. "I’m Your Santa Claus"

10. "Here We Come A Caroling"

11. "Merry Christmas (I Love You)" – Ballad version