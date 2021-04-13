Check Out New Music from Graham Bonnet Band & Skills

Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to present two excellent new releases, Skills' debut album, Different Worlds and Graham Bonnet Band's Day Out In Nowhere.

Skills features Brad Gillis (Night Ranger), Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs), David Huff (GIANT), & Renan Zonta (Electric Mob). Different Worlds is their debut album. Be sure to check out the singles "Stop the World" and "Just When I Needed You."

Graham Bonnet Band is, of course, fronted by legendary hard rock singer Graham Bonnet. Day Out In Nowhere features guest appearances from Don Airey, Jeff Loomis, John Tempesta and more. You can listen to the tracks "Uncle John" and "Imposter" now.

Both Skills' Different Worlds and Graham Bonnet Band's Day Out in Nowhere are available on CD, Limited Edition Color Vinyl, & Digital formats.