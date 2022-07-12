Cat Power to Perform Bob Dylan’s 1966 ‘Royal Albert Hall’ Concert

Cat Power will recreate Bob Dylan's famous 1966 performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 5. The singer-songwriter, born Chan Marshall, will play the same set Dylan performed at the London venue more than 55 years ago.

When Dylan toured the U.K. in 1966, backed by the Hawks (later known as the Band), his new, electrified style caused some upheaval among his fan base, many of whom called his shift away from traditional folk music a betrayal. A compromise of sorts was struck with Dylan's set being split in half: the first featured him with just his acoustic guitar, and the second included a plugged-in band. But this still was unacceptable for some old Dylan fans. A recorded performance from May 1966 featured someone yelling "Judas!" between songs during the electric set.

“I don’t believe you. You're a liar,” Dylan replied, before instructing the band to “Play fucking loud!” before kicking into a furious "Like a Rolling Stone." For many years, it was believed that the performance took place at the Royal Albert Hall, but it was later determined to have taken place more than a week earlier at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester on May 17, 1966.

The mislabeling was so widespread that when Dylan released the show officially in 1998 as part of his Bootleg Series, he titled it Bob Dylan Live 1966: The “Royal Albert Hall” Concert.

Cat Power plans to recreate Dylan's set in the same fashion: half acoustic, half electric with her band. “When I finally got the opportunity to play the Royal Albert Hall, it was a no-brainer,” Marshall said in a statement. “I just wanted to sing Dylan songs. And as much as any, this collection of his songs, to me, belong there.”

Marshall is now on tour in North America. "I love you, everybody," she wrote on Instagram when announcing the Royal Albert Hall show. "Thank you for an incredible first four months of tour."