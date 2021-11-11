Watch Carmine Appice’s ‘Mystified’ Video Featuring Tommy Thayer

Carmine Appice's Guitar Zeus album is being upgraded for its 25th anniversary, and the updated version features several tracks that have never been released before.

One of those new songs features Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer, who helps out on “Mystified,” a hazy, psychedelic six-minute rocker that also includes bassist Tony Franklin and singer Kelly Keeling. “I’m so glad we’re finally getting this song out,” Appice tells UCR.

You can watch the video for the song below.

Thayer is also excited to have his contribution come out after such a long wait. “It’s an absolute honor to play alongside hall-of-fame drummer Carmine Appice on Guitar Zeus,” he says. “Carmine’s influence in the world of drumming is historic and unsurpassed. What a thrill for me to be a part of this project.”

The Guitar Zeus 25th-anniversary reissue is available in a variety of configurations, including a vinyl edition spread across four LPs and a three-CD version. Each edition includes a booklet with liner notes by writer Martin Popoff that includes new interviews and photos.

Appice collaborated with numerous musical luminaries on the album, including Queen’s Brian May, Neal Schon of Journey, Slash, Ted Nugent and others.

In a 2019 interview, Appice told UCR that he was proud of what he and his musical friends accomplished with Guitar Zeus. “It was an amazing experience that has never been done before by a drummer, especially with so much talent on one album," he said. "You get your money’s worth."

The new box set will begin shipping in December. Preorder information is available on Appice’s website.