Bryan Ferry’s Upcoming ‘Retrospective’ Takes a Solo Deep Dive

Bryan Ferry's solo career will be explored in the 81-track Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023, due on Oct. 25 from BMG. This first-ever career-spanning release spans 16 solo albums from the Roxy Music frontman. Preordering is already underway.

Ferry is advancing the set with a new update of Bob Dylan's "She Belongs to Me" from 1965's Bringing It All Back Home. (Ferry's debut solo single was a cover of "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall," a U.K. Top 10 hit in 1973.) Other highlights include the song "Star," Ferry's first new music release in over a decade, as well as solo favorites like "Slave to Love," "Don't Stop the Dance" and "Kiss and Tell."

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 will be released across multiple formats, including a 5CD deluxe box set with a 100-page hardback book containing rare images and new liner notes. The 2LP gatefold edition features 20 songs on several vinyl colors. There will also be a single compact disc version and a complete 81-song digital release.

The 5CD deluxe box set breaks up Ferry's solo career into five stages, beginning with Disc One: The Best of Bryan Ferry. Disc Two: Compositions goes deeper into original songs from 1977-2014, while Disc Three: Interpretations focuses on Ferry's incredible range of cover material from Rodgers and Hart to Amy Winehouse, from Sam and Dave to the Velvet Underground.

Disc Four: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra focused on his jazz-influenced projects, including 2012's The Jazz Age, 2013's The Great Gatsby: The Jazz Recordings and 2018's Bitter-Sweet. Disc Five: Rare and Unreleased gathers B-sides, outtakes and other extras. Among them is an early-'90s remake of Roxy Music's "Mother of Pearl" from the Mamouna sessions featuring backing vocals from Ronnie Spector.

Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023 will also be broken up into three digital EP releases over the coming months. "She Belongs to Me" is part of the first five-track release, titled Retrospective: She Belongs to Me.