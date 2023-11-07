Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance at Charity Event

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance on Monday night at Stand Up for Heroes, a charity event in New York City honoring veterans and their families.

It was a rare live appearance for the Boss, who has had to postpone a number of tour dates as he undergoes treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen performed solo at the NYC event, as well as with John Mellencamp. The pair performed their 2022 collaboration "Wasted Days." (The track appeared on Mellencamp's album early last year, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, which features two other Springsteen cameos, "Did You Say Such a Thing" and "A Life Full of Rain.")

You can view footage of their duet below.

When Will the Boss Return to the Road?

Currently, Springsteen is scheduled to resume touring the U.S. on March 19, 2024. Then, in May, he'll head overseas for shows in the U.K. and Europe before returning in August for more U.S. and Canadian shows through the fall. According to his website, he'll be on the road until Nov. 22.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement and support," Springsteen said in a statement earlier this year. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."