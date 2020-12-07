Watch Bruce Springsteen and Bleachers Perform ‘chinatown’

Bruce Springsteen joined Bleachers this morning on a New York rooftop to perform their newly released collaboration "chinatown."

Springsteen contributed vocals on the song then appeared in the official music video with frontman Jack Antonoff, a fellow New Jersey native.

This new live clip was shot above Electric Lady Studios, a place that means a lot to Antonoff. Also guitarist and drummer of Fun, Antonoff has written with and produced such acts as Taylor Swift, Lorde, the Chicks and Lana Del Rey.

“I go to Electric Lady every day to work,” Antonoff said in an official statement. “I sit on the roof for hours and hours. Probably spent more time on that roof this year than my bed. Kept imagining the band up there on all the different levels playing on 8th street with everything patched into the console of studio D. Was the first time we played these songs and the first time we played together since the pandemic. Was like a dream.”

Springsteen recently released Letter to You, his first record with the E Street Band since 2014's High Hopes. The album was recorded live in his home studio over the course of four days in November 2019. It was accompanied by a documentary that can be seen on Apple TV.

The performance with Bleachers kicks off a high-profile week for Springsteen. He'll appear this Thursday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, then perform with the E Street Band on Saturday Night Live two days later.