Bruce Dickinson Announces 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson will embark on his first North American solo tour in nearly 30 years in support of his most recent album, 2024's The Mandrake Project.
The North American trek kicks off on Aug. 22 in Anaheim, California, and concludes on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles. It features stops at the Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life festivals, along with a brief return to Sao Paulo, Brazil, for an appearance at the Town festival.
Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
When Was Bruce Dickinson's Last North American Solo Tour?
With the exception of his spoken-word tours and a few California dates in late 2024, Dickinson hasn't properly toured North America since his 1997 Accident of Birth tour.
"We are thrilled to be able to take The Mandrake Project out for a proper tour of North America," the frontman said in a statement. "Last year we did a couple of sold-out U.S. West Coast dates before heading to South America and the response was just incredible. This time we will add 'Shadow of the Gods' to the set list for this incredible band to perform plus a few other gems, so we are really looking forward to seeing our fans again all over the country and for a couple of shows up in Canada."
Dickinson should feel warmed up by the time he launches his upcoming solo tour, as it will follow a summer European leg of Iron Maiden's Run for Your Lives tour. The band's 50th-anniversary outing will focus on their first nine albums and is expected to run through 2026. It will also be their first tour with new drummer Simon Dawson, whom they announced as Nicko McBrain's successor in December.
Bruce Dickinson 2025 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 22 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Aug. 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Aug. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
Aug. 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
Aug. 28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Aug. 29 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Aug. 31 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
Sept. 2 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
Sept. 4 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
Sept. 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The Town
Sept. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Sept. 11 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Sept. 13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Sept. 14 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept. 16 - Toronto, ON @ History
Sept. 18 - Montreal, QC @ M Telus
Sept. 21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sept. 25 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Sept. 27 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Sept. 28 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown
Sept. 30 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
