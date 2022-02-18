Brian May Says Beatles Need a Biopic Like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Queen guitarist Brian May argued the case for a Beatles biopic in the style of his own band’s Bohemian Rhapsody. The record-breaking 2018 movie is the most successful of its kind and undoubtedly contributed to Queen’s status as the most-played rock band on radio worldwide, along with the policy of allowing their music to appear widely in commercials.

In a new interview with the Express, May said the Beatles should enjoy a similar profile among younger music fans. “The Beatles were our Bible,” he explained.

“Absolutely at every stage in their career and their music development, they were models. And they still are to me, I must say. I love all those albums. To me, they are the greatest. They are the pinnacle of writing, performance and ethos of rock music. They broke down so many barriers, they changed the world many times. I will always love the Beatles without any reservation.”

He told the newspaper he was in favor of a biopic being made. “I feel like they’ve been underrepresented in the world as it is today," May said. "The kids today don’t know the Beatles as much as they ought to. The Beatles should be woven into people’s lives in the way Queen music is these days.”

May recalled performing alongside George Harrison at a charity event in 1992, calling him “underrated” and “wonderful.” He added that he’s met Ringo Starr on social occasions, but that, “very sadly,” he never met John Lennon. Of Paul McCartney, he said, “[We’ve] done a few things. He’s a great guy and an animal campaigner, as I am. Yeah, I wish I saw more of him really, but life doesn’t always let you do this stuff.”

