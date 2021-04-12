AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Announces New Memoir, ‘The Lives of Brian’

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has confirmed his upcoming autobiography. The Lives of Brian, which is subtitled "AC/DC, Me and the Making of Back in Black," is due on Oct. 26.

"I've had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones," Johnson said in an official statement. "I've gone from choirboy to rock 'n' roll singer – and now I've gone and written a bloody book about it."

Johnson joined AC/DC in 1980, following the death of Bon Scott. Back in Black, his first album with the group, went on to become AC/DC's first Top 5 Billboard smash. The record was certified platinum 25 times over. He spent another 25 years fronting the group, releasing a pair of U.S. chart-topping albums with 1981's For Those About to Rock We Salute You and 2008's Black Ice, before the fates took a turn.

Johnson was forced to quit in 2016, after being diagnosed with what was believed to be a career-ending case of hearing loss while AC/DC were in the midst of touring behind the gold-selling Rock or Bust. They ended up asking Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to help finish the dates.

A surprising comeback followed in 2020, however, as Johnson fronted AC/DC again for the long-delayed No. 1 hit Power Up after his hearing was restored using experimental technology.

"From growing up in the northeast, the son of a former British army sergeant-major and an Italian mother, to fronting world's biggest rock band, The Lives of Brian tells one of the best stories in music in Brian's own inimitable voice," Penguin Random House publishing director Rowland White said in a separate release. "His life has been a roller coaster of highs and lows, during which success as a musician too often felt out of reach. But even when it seemed defeat had been snatched from the jaws of victory, he never gave up.

"Throughout," Howland added, "his feet have remained firmly planted on the ground." He described The Lives of Brian as "warm, vivid, evocative, life-affirming and often laugh-out-loud funny. ... Brian's one of a kind, and I couldn't be more proud to be publishing his book."

