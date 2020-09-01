Poison Singer Bret Michaels’ ‘Spectacular’ Home on Sale for $4.4M

Poison singer and property-design enthusiast Bret Michaels is putting his custom Los Angeles-area home for sale at $4.49 million.

You can see dozens of photos of the house below.

The six-bathroom, six-bedroom 6,700-square-foot Mediterranean villa was built in 1989, and features a stone dining pavilion, a resort-style pool, a large gym and plenty of space for outdoor activities.

"It's one of the biggest, most usable lots in Westlake Village," real estate agent Jordan Cohen told the Los Angeles Times. "It's very hard to combine that much usability with that much privacy in this area."

The Poison star helped design both the Bret Michaels Rock Star Suite at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya as well as a hospitality and music room at St. Joseph Barrows Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. He's now looking forward to the challenge of creating a new home for himself.

“I love the Calabasas and Westlake Village areas,” Michaels told the Times. “I’m at this point in my life where enjoying some of the views, and developing a new property is going to be great.”

Poison were supposed to spend this summer touring North American arenas alongside Def Leppard and the newly reunited Motley Crue. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour has been pushed back until 2021.

"It comes down to the bands, because you've also got the lives of crew, your production — everybody that's traveling with you," Michaels said of the decision to postpone. "And I think you do it when it's right and it's safe, because the first thing that matters is health is number one."

Earlier this year, Michaels appeared on the competitive reality show The Masked Singer, performing Elvis Presley and Lynyrd Skynyrd songs while dressed up as a giant banana.