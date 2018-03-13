Bon Jovi Album Suffers Record 168-Place Chart Fall

Bon Jovi’s latest album, This House Is Not for Sale, returned to the top of the chart earlier this month as the result of a ticket-LP deal associated with the band’s upcoming tour. The number of redeemed vouchers helped it achieve 120,000 sales in a week, sending it back to the top spot 15 months after it reached the same position on its week of release, and setting a new record for time between No. 1 placements.

But now the follow-up to 2015’s Burning Bridges has set a less commendable record: falling from No. 1 to No. 168 in one week, which the New York Times says is the steepest-ever drop in chart history. Remarkably, the same album was briefly the holder of that record after dropping 42 places on the second week of release in November 2016. (Other 2017 albums have since experienced more precipitous second-week drops, however.)

Reported figures listed 5,000 sales of House, representing a 96 percent drop from the previous week. While Bon Jovi had knocked the Black Panther soundtrack off the top spot, the hip-hop LP returned for a third time, scoring 15,000 sales over the period.

As a result of claims of chart manipulation in the past, only redemption of the voucher associated with a ticket-album deal counts toward album sales, since the majority of vouchers are not redeemed.

Former Bon Jovi members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such are set to reunite with their ex-colleagues for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month. “Speaking to Alec on the phone, it was wonderful," drummer Tico Torres said last month. "We took that journey together at certain times as a group, and I think it's wonderful we can re-enact that -- not only for us, but for the fans. I think when you get together with old friends, there's always going to be some deep emotions within that."

The band starts a new run of North American tour dates on March 14.