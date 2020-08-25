Bon Jovi honor the resilience of pandemic-era New York City in their hopeful "Do What You Can" video. You can watch it below.

The clip opens with news reports of the city ordering a "shelter in place" after reaching "critical mass" with the COVID-19 crisis. "New Yorkers have the reputation of being tough, of being resilient," reporters say. "New York will get through this. We will get through this."

From there, the band observes the city during lockdown: a "Keep This Far Apart" sign on the street, a "closed" sign in a shop window, a closed playground, grocery-store workers wearing masks, empty stadiums, families visiting through glass, a violin teacher conducting a virtual lesson. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi, wearing a mask, explores on foot — volunteering and waving at strangers.

The video ends with a text dedication to "the everyday heroes fighting to rise above this pandemic."

"Shooting a video on nearly empty streets of Manhattan amid a global crisis really told the story of 'Do What You Can' from the place where I lived it," Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement. "And I know those empty streets look similar to so many parts of America battling this pandemic. But the story of everyday heroes showing amazing courage was inspiring to see, and the video, much like the song, has a great deal of hope in it too."

"Do What You Can" appears on the band's upcoming album 2020, out Oct. 2. The record also includes "American Reckoning," which mourns the death of George Floyd.