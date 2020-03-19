Bon Jovi Washes Dishes at Restaurant to Aid Coronavirus Relief

Jon Bon Jovi spent part of yesterday (March 18) washing dishes at his JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in Red Bank, N.J., as the community deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

A photograph of Bon Jovi at the sink was uploaded to the establishment's Instagram page, along with the caption, "If you can’t do what you do... do what you can!" Two other pictures, one of the staff and another of a man approaching the restaurant, were included in the post.

Bon Jovi opened the Soul Kitchen in Red Bank in 2011 to help the local community, with a second location in Toms River, N.J. Due to the pandemic, the dining rooms of the restaurants are currently closed, however the kitchen is open for take-out and to serve the "in-need community only," with reduced hours and a limited menu as a result of greater food demand.

The Soul Kitchen, which serves a three-course meal with many ingredients coming from their garden or proprietary farm. There are no prices on the menu, but patrons are asked to either make a donation (suggested at $20) or volunteer their time in the restaurant. To date, they've served nearly 106,000 meals, split almost evenly between those who paid and those who volunteered. You can learn more about their efforts at their website.

Bon Jovi are set to release 2020, containing the single "Limitless," on May 15. They are scheduled to be on the road with Bryan Adams from June 10 until July 28. As of press time, the tour is still on, although many acts have postponed or canceled their tours due to coronavirus.