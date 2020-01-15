Bon Jovi Announce New Tour With Bryan Adams

Bon Jovi will tour with Bryan Adams in support of the previously announced Bon Jovi 2020 album.

Tickets for the joint arena shows, which span June and July, go on sale at 10AM local time on Jan. 24. A complete list of announced dates, cities and venues is below.

A release date for Bon Jovi 2020 is still forthcoming. Jon Bon Jovi said fans can expect a more topical outlook on the new studio project, which boasts a title that can be taken two ways.

“The meaning behind it – there’s the obvious: It’s an election year and I couldn’t do any worse,” Bon Jovi said during an intimate Q&A session on last summer's Runaway to Paradise concert cruise in the Mediterranean. “And I also have clear vision. [Our most recent album] This House Is Not for Sale dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it’s behind us. So, 2020 – of course, it’s an election year, but more importantly it’s that I have clear vision going forward.”

The new tour closes with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden, and features two stops – in Las Vegas and Toronto – where Bon Jovi will play without Adams. Each ticket includes a copy of Bon Jovi 2020.

Bon Jovi 2020 Tour With Bryan Adams

June 10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena*

June 23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

June 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

July 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 27-28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

*without Bryan Adams.