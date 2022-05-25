Bob Dylan’s Rerecorded ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ Heading to Auction

Bob Dylan has rerecorded "Blowin' in the Wind" six decades after its 1962 debut, and the only copy of the new studio recording will head to auction in London on July 7 via Christie's Auction House.

In 2021, Dylan entered the studio to lay down the track with producer and longtime collaborator T Bone Burnett, who recorded the song using a new audio medium called the Ionic Original, a hybrid format made from materials typically used in both vinyl and CDs. The result is a durable, analog disc aimed at preserving the highest audio quality, which Burnett, in an earlier press release, called "the pinnacle of recorded sound."

“Sixty years after Bob first wrote and recorded ‘Blowin’ in the Wind,' he is giving us a new recording of his song, one that is both deeply relevant for our times and resonant with decades of the artist’s life and experience," Burnett said in a statement. "We’re grateful to Christie’s for their belief in the Ionic Original and for presenting Bob’s masterful recording to the world in a unique and meaningful way.”

“Christie’s is excited to be offering this unique recording of Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ in the Wind,' one of the most important songs written in the last century, on this groundbreaking new Ionic Original format," said Christie’s Peter Klarnet. "I very much share T Bone Burnett’s passion for the sonic excellence of analog sound."

Exclusive in-person and by-appointment-only listening sessions are scheduled to take place before the sale in Los Angeles on June 8, in New York on June 15 and in London from July 2 through 7. The singular recording is estimated to sell for between $750,666 and $1.2 million.