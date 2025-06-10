Did Bob Dylan Narrate the Trailer to Machine Gun Kelly’s New LP?

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly dropped a trailer on Tuesday for his upcoming new album Lost Americana, seemingly narrated by Bob Dylan.

"Lost Americana is a personal excavation of the American dream — a journey to find what’s been lost," the Dylan voice says in the clip, describing the album as "a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the essence of American freedom."

It should be noted that neither MGK nor anyone representing Dylan have officially confirmed that the voice is indeed the real Dylan's.

"From the gold neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces," the video, which you can watch below, continues, "where the past is reimagined and the future is forged on your own terms."

Does Bob Dylan Know Who Machine Gun Kelly Is?

Just how aware of MGK Dylan is remains unclear, though the 84-year-old singer did recently share a 2016 video of the rapper on his Instagram with no additional context or explanation. MGK, however, was honored.

“Just the originator of doing everything opposite of what people wanted him to do, randomly posting a video of me back in the day rapping in a vinyl shop," he said then [via Rolling Stone]. "I'm just like, 'What the fuck?' Just trust the signs, man. That was so cool. I'm so grateful."

Lost Americana will be released on Aug. 8.