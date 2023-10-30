Hear Bob Dylan Cover Leonard Cohen in Montreal

Bob Dylan covered Leonard Cohen's "Dance Me to the End of Love" on Sunday night at his concert in Montreal, Quebec.

It's the first time Dylan has covered the song, first released by Cohen, a Montreal native, on his 1984 album, Various Positions.

You can listen to the cover below.

Dylan has previously covered Cohen's "Hallelujah," and spoken highly of him in interviews.

"When people talk about Leonard," he told The New Yorker in 2016, "They fail to mention his melodies, which to me, along with his lyrics, are his greatest genius. Even the counterpoint lines — they give a celestial character and melodic lift to every one of his songs."

Bob Dylan's Previous Covers

Dylan, who is currently performing on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, has been sprinkling in covers by a variety of artists. In 2022, these included songs like "Friend of the Devil" by the Grateful Dead, "Into the Mystic" by Van Morrison, "Bad Actor" by Merle Haggard and others.

He's continued this pattern in 2023, often playing songs connected to the city in which his tour stops — in St. Louis, Missouri, he played two Chuck Berry songs, and in Indianapolis he covered John Mellencamp's "Longest Days."

Dylan's tour is scheduled to continue through early December, with more dates in 2024 purportedly to come.