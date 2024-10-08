Here’s the Best Preview Yet of Timothee Chalamet’s Bob Dylan

The latest trailer for A Complete Unknown gives fans the most complete sneak peek yet into Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan.

The just-released clip from James Mangold's upcoming biopic finds Dylan arriving in New York, where he meets fellow singer Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro), gets involved in a love triangle and then decides to abandon folk music. Along the way, Chalamet can be heard singing Dylan favorites like "Girl From the North Country" and "Like a Rolling Stone."

There's also footage depicting Dylan and Baez duetting at the Monterey Folk Festival in 1963. As a romance sparks, the exchanges with Baez prove to be particularly spicy: "Your songs are like an oil painting at the dentist's office," Chalamet's character says. Barbaro's Baez then responds: "You're kind of an asshole, Bob."

READ MORE: Top 10 Bob Dylan Lyrics

Dylan also becomes involved with Sylvie Russo, a fictionalized version of Suze Rotolo played by Elle Fanning. (Rotolo would memorably appear on the album cover of 1963's The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan.) He meets hero Pete Seeger (Edward Norton) and Johnny Cash (Boyd Holbrook), too.

Mangold's film was based on Elijah Wald's 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric!, and that decision gives the trailer its tension. Record label figures express confusion while his tradition-bound fanbase reacts in anger.

A Complete Unknown is set to premiere on Dec. 25. Dylan himself offered notes on the script: "I've spent several wonderfully charming days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to him,” Mangold said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I have a script that's personally annotated by him and treasured by me."

This new footage follows a short teaser released in July. The Complete Unknown cast also includes Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie and Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, among others.

Bob Dylan Albums Ranked Through ups and downs, and more comebacks than just about anyone in rock history, the singer-songwriter's catalog has something for just about everyone. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

How an Unlikely Collaboration With Bob Dylan Changed Michael Bolton