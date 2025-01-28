Bob Dylan Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has announced new tour dates for 2025.

Dylan previously listed a show on his site for March 25 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, home of the Bob Dylan Center. Three more dates have now been added to the site, billed as a continuation of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour that began back in 2021. After Tulsa, Dylan will perform in Wichita, Kansas on March 29, Mankato, Minnesota on April 4 and Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 6.

Whether additional 2025 tour dates will be announced remains to be seen. The Tulsa concert is sold out, but tickets for the other shows will be available on Jan. 31.

Dylan's Hollywood Moment

Dylan's name has been popping up in entertainment news frequently of late on account of the success of A Complete Unknown, the biopic about the singer starring Timothee Chalamet. The film and several of its cast members received multiple Golden Globe and Oscar nominations.

"Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me," Dylan posted on social media not long before the film hit theaters last December. "Or a younger me. Or some other me."

"I had five and a half years to work on this, so the process was endless," Chalamet recently said to The AU Review. "In many ways, I feel like it's not over. The part of my life where I play Bob Dylan is perhaps over, but the part of my life where I discover him and his artistry, I wouldn't even say I'm halfway through, because there's so much great material out there. There's stuff that I'm still discovering."

Bob Dylan 2025 Tour Dates:

March 25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

March 29 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall

April 4 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center

April 6 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner-Cofrin Family Hall