Billy Sheehan to Release More Songs from David Lee Roth’s ‘Eat ‘Em and Smile’ Era

Billly Sheehan is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his work with David Lee Roth on the Eat 'Em and Smile record in a very unique way.

"I got together with some friends - Ray Luzier from Korn (who was in Roth's band for nearly a decade) and a couple of other people," Sheehan told PoisonedRockTV. "There were songs that we never recorded for the Eat 'Em and Smile record, there was another four or five songs that we almost recorded, but we didn't. So we decided, let's go and record those missing tracks. So we have that, it's almost finished."

Released in July of 1986, Eat 'Em and Smile was Roth's first solo album to follow his acrimonious departure from Van Halen. In addition to Sheehan, the singer recruited guitarist Steve Vai and drummer Gregg Bissionette for his band.

The group recorded a cover of Max Webster's "Kids in Action" during the original Eat 'Em and Smile recording sessions. Sheehan didn't specify if that was one of the tracks he re-recorded for this project.

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Sheehan, who served as Roth's bassist for three years and two albums, goes on to say that he rounded out the project by re-recording a couple of songs that were included on the original Eat 'Em and Smile album. (Hopefully that includes a version of "Yankee Rose" with an even longer bass and guitar duel.)

The bass virtuoso calls the new project, which he hopes to release in about a month, "a little tribute to Dave and a wonderful record, he was so kind to include me. ..It was the most amazing time of my life. I went from being poor and broke and struggling in Buffalo, New York, to Los Angeles and Hollywood. It was amazing, and Dave took great care of me... the Eat 'Em and Smile tour was like nothing we ever imagined."