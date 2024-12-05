Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Announce Lone NYC Area Show

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform just one concert in the New York City area next summer. It will take place at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey on Aug. 8, 2025.

A presale for Citi cardmembers will launch on Dec. 9, followed by a general sale on Dec. 13.

Joel and Nicks have been occasionally co-headlining shows together since March of 2023.

"We met at a Fleetwood Mac gig in San Francisco probably 10 years ago," Joel explained to the Los Angeles Times last year. "I just got to meet her backstage, but we've never worked together, even though we both kind of hit at the same time. So this'll be a completely new thing for me."

The pair are scheduled to perform one other joint date in 2025 on March 29 in Detroit.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks' Other Plans

In the meantime, Joel has plenty of other concerts scheduled, both solo and with another famous singer-songwriter: Sting. The pair will co-headline four shows in 2025, scheduled to take place in Indianapolis; Syracuse, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Salt Lake City.

Nicks, however, does not currently have any solo shows scheduled for next year. She's also spoken recently about not being interested in a Fleetwood Mac reunion tour of any kind.

"We had lots and lots of time, and lots and lots of tours that could have been the reconciliation tour and 'now we're going to quit' tour," she said earlier this year. "So, I just felt that Christine [McVie] and I had done everything we could do to make it a happy place. And it wasn't a happy place anymore."