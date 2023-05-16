Billy Joel Asking $49 Million for Long Island Home: Photo Gallery

Billy Joel has put his longtime Long Island home on the market for $49 million.

You can see photos of the massive waterfront mansion below.

According to the New York Post, Joel bought the 14-acre North Shore residence for $22.5 million in 2002. Since that time he has purchased another 12 acres worth of nearby parcels of land. Joel spent the past few years renovating the property to prepare it for sale, as he and his wife have been spending the majority of their time in Florida.

The estate, which features a 20,000-square-foot five-bedroom, eight-bathroom main house offering 180 degrees of elevated water views, is being offered by Daniel Gale of Sotheby's International Realty. There's also an in-ground pool, a floating dock and boat ramp on 2,000 feet of waterfront on Oyster Bay Harbor, a beach house, a bowling alley, several guest homes and apartments, and a helicopter pad.

Joel uses the helicopter pad to travel back and forth from his record-breaking monthly Madison Square Garden residency concerts, allowing him to cut his travel time from two hours to 15 minutes.

The "Piano Man" singer is scheduled to play his 91st show at New York City's historic arena on June 2. He teamed up with Stevie Nicks in March for a co-headlining show at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, where they performed her hit "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" and his song "And So It Goes" together in addition to performing separate full-length solo sets.

Nicks and Joel are currently scheduled for nine more shows this year, with the next arriving on May 19 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.