Why Billy Joel Thinks the Beatles’ White Album Is ‘Half Assed’

Billy Joel explained why he thinks the Beatles’ White Album is a poor album, while sharing his personal theory about the British band’s history.

He revealed his thoughts on a recent edition of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast (video below), during a conversation about the best and worst double albums in history.

Asked about the Beatles’ self-titled ninth release from 1968 – their only double-length LP – Joel said: “I’m not a big fan of the White Album… I hear it as a collection of half-assed songs that they didn’t finish writing, because they were too stoned or they didn’t care anymore.”

He continued: “I think John [Lennon] was kind of disassociated somewhat at that point. I think Paul [McCartney] was carrying the weight.” He agreed with Maher’s assertion that both songwriters were probably pursuing hit singles in an era before albums became the focus of record sales, with Maher pointing out that, towards the end of the band, McCartney’s compositions were more successful on the 7-inch vinyl format.

“I have a theory,” Joel added. “I think they almost broke up a couple of times. Just like a marriage. But it was never talked about – it had to look smoothed over for the 10 years that they were famous.”

He reported that he could hear the results of his theorized disputes within the Beatles’ output.

Why Billy Joel Refused to Work With George Martin

Joel also explained why he’d refused the chance of working with Beatles producer George Martin – even though he agreed that it would have helped him in his early career.

“I loved the Beatles more than anybody… and he was the fifth Beatle,” Joel said. “‘Wait, you’re not going to have George Martin produce you? Your big problem is production.’ … ‘I know, but he wants to not use my band, and that’s part of my sound.’”

Elsewhere in the interview he hailed Cream’s Wheels of Fire and Jimi Hendrix’s Axis: Bold As Love, both of which Maher dismissed. They both agreed, however, with Maher’s contention: “You cannot – and people try to do it all the time – tell a person, ‘You should like this’ … It either hits me or it doesn’t.”

Joel also admitted that he’d attempted to emulate other artists while he was searching for his own sound, noting: “I’m not Zeppelin… I tried to [be]; it was a complete disaster!”

Watch Billy Joel on Bill Maher’s Club Random Podcast