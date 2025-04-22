Listen to Billy Idol’s New Song With Avril Lavigne, ’77’

Billy Idol has released a new single from his upcoming album Dream Into It. The track, titled "77," features Avril Lavigne.

"It came out really fantastic," Idol said of the song earlier this year. "She's incredible, and the song just came alive. It was already good with me on it, but it got three times better with her on it."

You can listen to the song below.

Idol and Lavigne are also scheduled to perform the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 28.

Billy Idol's Other 2025 Plans

Dream Into It, Idol's first new album in over a decade, will be released on April 25. Five days later, he'll launch an expansive tour with Joan Jett that will take them all over North America.

"The album is a little bit about the story of my life, almost in chronological order," Idol recently told UCR. "That's how we've even done the track listing. We didn't do it like that in the old days. You always did it [with] a hit single first and the second single second. But this [album] is telling a story, that's the story of my life. Really, that's what Dream Into It is about."

On June 10, a documentary about Idol called Billy Idol Should Be Dead will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, where Idol will perform following the screening.

Idol is also a nominee for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.