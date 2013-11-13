Searchers Drummer Billy Adamson Dies

Billy Adamson, a prolific session drummer whose career highlights included a nearly 30-year stint with the Searchers, has passed away.

Although details are still coming in at the time of this writing, the news of Adamson's death comes courtesy of the Billy Adamson Appreciation Page on Facebook, which reportedly posted a message reading "rip billy adamson former searchers drummer 1969-1998" on Nov. 12. The post is no longer visible, but it was spotted by Vintage Vinyl News, which picked up a corroborating report at the website for fellow British beat group the Fortunes.

"Just heard the very sad news that longtime drummer for the Searchers, Billy Adamson (1969 / 1988) has recently passed away," reads the message on the Fortunes' site. "The Fortunes played in many venues around the world with the Searchers over the decades, and Billy was always a true professional and a fun guy to be around. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time..."

As VVN's report notes, Adamson's tenure with the Searchers started after the band's days as a hitmaking recording act were over, although they certainly stayed busy as a touring band -- and were also notable for going long periods without a lineup change. Although the group recorded sporadically after 1970, Adamson appears on three Searchers albums: 1979's 'The Searchers,' 1981's 'Love's Melodies,' and 1989's 'Hungry Hearts.'

Prior to joining the band, Adamson compiled a series of session credits for artists such as Lulu and Emile Ford. According to VVN's report, his decision to leave the Searchers in 1998 stemmed from a desire to spend more time with his family.