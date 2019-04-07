Bill Ward Returns to Studio With Day of Errors

Black Sabbath icon Bill Ward will return to the studio with his current band Day of Errors, frontman Jason “Dewey” Bragg reported, but added that touring was unlikely to happen.

Ward revealed the trio in 2016 after having come to terms with the fact that he wasn’t going to return to Sabbath before they retired, following several years of disputes with his former colleagues. Day of Errors announced a U.S. tour at the end of 2017 but were forced to cancel it after Ward was hospitalized with heart problems. Around the same time they released two songs, “Day of Errors” and “Blaspheming at Creation.”

“I know that we’re going in the studio next month to record some more,” Bragg told the Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show in a new interview. “I believe there will be music to download and/or purchase. Tour, I don’t think that’s gonna happen, but there will be some music coming out soon.”

You can watch the interview below:

The singer, who also fronts Kill Devil Hill, added that he was enjoying his work with Ward. “Bill is a phenomenal songwriter,” he said. “Singer and songwriter. He’s written all the lyrics, all the melodies, all the music, all the guitar parts, obviously the drum parts. It’s an inspiration to see someone that you’ve listened to your whole live, and then you get to actually stand in a room with the guy and watch him perform and write and produce. It’s amazing.”

Bragg added that Kill Devil Hill were working on their third album and that they remained on good terms with former Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice and ex Pantera bassist Rex Brown, both of whom had moved on from the band.