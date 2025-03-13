Reissue Roundup: Winter Sets From Yes, Tina Turner and More

As usual during the first few months of a new year, the best reissues, archival recordings and box sets surveyed below arrived too late for holiday gift-giving but still manage to set a pace for the next 12 months.

While the ramp to the latest big reissues - whether deluxe box sets, expanded versions of classic albums or compilations based around a unifying theme - only begins to start here, it's not short on great recordings.

Essential Tina Turner and Yes records receive lavish box-set overhauls, with fresh remasters, alternate versions, outtakes and live performances. Likewise, Wilco's follow-up to their breakthrough album celebrates its 20th anniversary with much more music, including the musical blueprints to the work.

Two artists, fresh from the '60s bands that made the famous, find the next projects in their career collected in new sets that wrap up their entire discographies: Eric Burdon, who followed up his role as leader of the Animals with the multicultural Los Angeles group War, and Noel Redding, who moved on from the Jimi Hendrix Experience to Fat Mattress.

There's also an anniversary edition of a comeback album from a British folk singer who started her career with a song the Rolling Stones gave away instead of releasing themselves and a punk classic stretched to four CDs. A few various artists compilations - collecting progressive and psychedelic folk music from the '60s through mid-'70s - are here, too. It's a wild-card round-up from a season that sets its own rules.