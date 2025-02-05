Benmont Tench Announces New Album, ‘The Melancholy Season’
Benmont Tench will release a new solo album, The Melancholy Season, on March 7.
Produced by Jonathan Wilson, it includes performances by Taylor Goldsmith, Sara Watkins, Jenny O. and Sebastian Steinberg.
Additionally, Tench has announced a string of American tour dates that will begin Feb. 18 in New York and end April 12 in Sonoma, California. Both the show dates and the album's full track listing can be viewed below.
Listen to the Title Track
Ahead of the LP's release, Tench has release its title track and an accompanying music video.
"The meaning of the song is subject to every listener's interpretation," Tench explained in a press release, "but I will say that the 'Orion' in the song is the constellation Orion, whose arrival in the night sky above my old house always signaled the coming of colder weather, and the emotional change that came with it."
Benmont Tench, 'The Melancholy Season,' Track Listing:
1. "The Melancholy Season"
2. "Pledge"
3. "Rattle"
4. "Not Enough"
5. "If She Knew"
6. "I Will Not Follow You Down"
7. "Under the Starlight"
8. "Back"
9. "Like Crystal"
10. "Wobbles"
11. "You, Again"
12. "The Drivin' Man"
13. "Dallas"
Benmont Tench, US Tour Dates 2025
Feb. 18 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle
Feb. 19 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle
Feb. 20 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle
Feb. 21 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle
Feb. 22 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle
March 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Largo
March 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Largo
April 2 — Ojai, CA @ Ojai Playhouse
April 4 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Kuumbwa
April 5 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
April 8 — Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
April 9 — Portland, OR @ Old Church
April 11 — Grass Valley, CA @ Center for the Arts
April 12 — Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre
