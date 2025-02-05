Benmont Tench Announces New Album, ‘The Melancholy Season’

Benmont Tench will release a new solo album, The Melancholy Season, on March 7.

Produced by Jonathan Wilson, it includes performances by Taylor Goldsmith, Sara Watkins, Jenny O. and Sebastian Steinberg.

Additionally, Tench has announced a string of American tour dates that will begin Feb. 18 in New York and end April 12 in Sonoma, California. Both the show dates and the album's full track listing can be viewed below.

Listen to the Title Track

Ahead of the LP's release, Tench has release its title track and an accompanying music video.

"The meaning of the song is subject to every listener's interpretation," Tench explained in a press release, "but I will say that the 'Orion' in the song is the constellation Orion, whose arrival in the night sky above my old house always signaled the coming of colder weather, and the emotional change that came with it."

Benmont Tench, 'The Melancholy Season,' Track Listing:

1. "The Melancholy Season"

2. "Pledge"

3. "Rattle"

4. "Not Enough"

5. "If She Knew"

6. "I Will Not Follow You Down"

7. "Under the Starlight"

8. "Back"

9. "Like Crystal"

10. "Wobbles"

11. "You, Again"

12. "The Drivin' Man"

13. "Dallas"

Benmont Tench, US Tour Dates 2025

Feb. 18 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle

Feb. 19 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle

Feb. 20 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle

Feb. 21 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle

Feb. 22 — New York, NY @ Café Carlyle

March 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

March 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Largo

April 2 — Ojai, CA @ Ojai Playhouse

April 4 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Kuumbwa

April 5 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

April 8 — Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

April 9 — Portland, OR @ Old Church

April 11 — Grass Valley, CA @ Center for the Arts

April 12 — Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre