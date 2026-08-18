Watch Beatles Biopics Stars Film the Abbey Road Crossing Scene

The stars of Sam Mendes’ four Beatles movies were seen re-enacting the Abbey Road street scene for the upcoming productions.

Harris Dickinson plays John Lennon, Paul Mescal plays Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn plays George Harrison and Barry Keoghan plays Ringo Starr in the four films, set to arrive in 2028.

Each band member gets their own movie – but they’ll also be seen together in a number of scenes, including the moment in 1969 when they crossed London’s Abbey Road in a cover shoot for the album of the same name.

READ MORE: Beatles Biopics Casting – What We Know So Far

You can see a short video of the scene being filmed, via Rock and Roll Garage below.

Initial responses on social media were mixed to negative. “They look f––g terrible,” one commentator said, while another added: “Some of the worst wig work I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The cast were also compared negatively to how the Beatles were portrayed in the 2007 comedy movie Walk Hard, in a scene performed by Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Justin Long and Jason Schwartzman. “Even Walk Hard did it better,” a post claimed.

Why Ringo Starr was Unhappy With Biopic Movie Script

The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event will be premiered across four weekends. While McCartney and Starr gave their approval for production to commence, Starr revealed that they weren’t entirely happy with the scripts – particularly scenes regarding he and his first wife.

“[Mendes] had a writer — very good writer, great reputation, and he wrote it great, but it had nothing to do with Maureen and I,” the drummer said in 2025.

“That’s not how we were. I’d say, ‘We would never do that.’ But he’ll do what he’s doing and I’ll send him peace and love.”