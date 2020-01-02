New Beatles Book Suggests ‘Get Back’ Movie Is on the Way

Peter Jackson's documentary about the Beatles' Get Back sessions could be coming in October. The release date of what appears to be a companion book is now available for pre-order.

A listing for Get Back: The Beatles has been spotted at Amazon by the Daily Beatle. Even though no information other than a release date of Oct. 15 is given, a reader reached out to the publisher, which said the book "is the authorized story of the making of the Let It Be album and the Beatles’ breakup, told through exclusive photographs, transcripts of the recording sessions and an essay by [British playwright and novelist] Hanif Kureishi."

Jackson announced the movie last year, noting he was working with 55 hours of previously unseen film shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and 140 hours of audio the band recorded in January 1969. The director called the footage "an amazing historical treasure trove. Sure, there’s moments of drama – but none of the discord this project has long been associated with. Watching John [Lennon], Paul [McCartney], George [Harrison] and Ringo [Starr] work together, creating now-classic songs from scratch, is not only fascinating, it’s funny, uplifting and surprisingly intimate."

Get Back, which began filming 51 years ago today, was an attempt by the Beatles to return to their roots after the fractured White Album sessions. The original intent was to show the band making a new album, with none of the lengthy studio overdubs that marked its most recent records. The LP was supposed to be followed by their first concert since August 1966.

Instead, the movie captured the group at its lowest point, with members visibly uncomfortable being on a soundstage rather than a recording studio. There were arguments -- Harrison even briefly quit at one point -- and the live performance turned out to be just a few songs on the roof of their headquarters, a show that was shut down by police for disturbing the peace.