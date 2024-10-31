The History of the Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ Covers

Covers of "Come Together" began arriving almost immediately after the Beatles song was issued as a single in October 1969. Even John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Martin – three other people involved with the original sessions for its parent album, 1969's Abbey Road – have returned to the song over the years.

Along the way, there have been new versions that were both offbeat (Bill Frisell and Marcus Miller have recorded jazz versions) and frankly mind-blowing (Marilyn Manson on his 1995 tour with Danzig, Sheila E. during a 2017 appearance on The Late Show).

Gary Clark Jr. also updated the song for 2017's Justice League movie, though he admitted to needing a lyric sheet to complete the session. "I don't know what 'toe-jam football' is," he admitted to Rolling Stone, "but I'll sing the s--- out of it." Kelly Clarkson liked Clark's take so much that she used his arrangement for a new cover in 2024.

Prince did his own take, too. In a typically iconoclastic move, however, he took pains to explain that he was never all that much into the Beatles. Clark, on the other hand, had a much different feeling: "I just hope that when [surviving Beatles] Paul and Ringo [Starr] hear it, they dig it," he said. "That's all you can hope for."

Here's a look back at the history of covers of the Beatles' "Come Together."

Ike and Tina Turner

From: Come Together (1970)

Ike and Tina Turner jumped on the bandwagon early, releasing a new version just months after the Beatles. Their scorching take reached No. 21 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Diana Ross

From: Everything Is Everything (1970)

Diana Ross opened Side Two of her second solo album with "Come Together." Jean Terrell had taken over her old band, the Supremes, and already issued issued their update on 1970's New Ways but Love Stays.

John Lennon

From: Concert Performance (1972)

Lennon introduced "Come Together" by saying, "You might remember this better than I do." The only Beatles song covered as part of his One to One concerts at Madison Square Garden later appeared on 1986's Live in New York City.

Kate Bush

From: Concert Performance (1977)

Before she rose to fame as a solo star, Kate Bush briefly led the KT Bush band. They played a mixture of originals like "James and the Cold Gun" and covers, including "Come Together."

Aerosmith

From: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Soundtrack (1978)

One of the only redeeming qualities in a heavily criticized film flop, Aerosmith's Beatles update reached No. 23 on the Billboard chart and then became a stalwart feature of their live set.

Sarah Vaughan

From: Songs of the Beatles (1981)

David Paich worked as co-producer on this long-delayed studio project, originally recorded by the jazz-singing legend in 1977. Members of his band Toto back Vaughan on the album.

Eurythmics

From: Single (1987)

Eurythmics' synth-driven update wasn't part of an album until 2005, and then only as a bonus track on the Savage reissue. But this version actually dates back to 1987 – and sounds like it.

Michael Jackson

From: Moonwalker (1988)

Michael Jackson performed "Come Together" regularly during the HIStory World Tour, and later included his version on the compilation album HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I.

Soundgarden

From: Single B-side (1989)

Soundgarden's suitably grungy take appeared on the B-side of 1989's "Hands All Over," their fourth single. Later, they included "Come Together" on the 1990 EP Loudest Love.

Axl Rose and Bruce Springsteen

From: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (1994)

John Lennon's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought these two unlikely collaborators together. This would be Axl Rose's last public appearance for six years.

Smokin' Mojo Filters

From: The Help Album (1995)

Paul McCartney joined an ad-hoc supergroup that also included Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller to record "Come Together" for a charity album. Weller later covered it again in 2004.

Pride and Glory

From: Pride and Glory (1995)

Zakk Wylde included an update of "Come Together" as a bonus track for a reissue of the debut album by his pre-Black Label Society band Pride and Glory, which also featured Brian Tichy.

George Martin, With Robin Williams and Bobby McFerrin

From: In My Life (1998)

Legendary producer George Martin oversaw a series of impishly oddball pairings as part of an all-Beatles covers project. Elsewhere, Goldie Hawn, Sean Connery and Jim Carrey were also featured.

Elton John

From: Concert Performance (2000)

Elton John returned to this John Lennon-penned favorite during a show at Madison Square Garden. The two had topped the charts back in the '70s with "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night."

Red Hot Chili Peppers

From: Sessions at Abbey Road (2006)

Finding themselves in the same studio where the Beatles originally recorded, the Red Hot Chili Peppers perhaps inevitably returned to "Come Together" – if only for a moment.

Joe Cocker

From: Across the Universe (2007)

Decades after his definitive take on "With a Little Help From My Friends," Joe Cocker returned to the Beatles songbook for a film that combined jukebox-musical elements and romantic drama.

Godsmack

From: Live and Inspired (2012)

Godsmack released "Come Together" as one of four bonus studio recordings for an album featuring 13 live songs. They ended up having a hit with their take on Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way."

Arctic Monkeys

From: Concert Performance (2012)

Arctic Monkeys returned to the Beatles as part of the opening ceremony for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Their live take, later featured on Isles of Wonder, reached No. 21 in the U.K.

Rolling Stones

From: Concert Performance (2016)

Performing at Desert Trip in Indio, Calif., the Rolling Stones introduced their version of "Come Together" as having been originally done by "some sort of unknown beat group."

Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher and Joe Perry

From: Concert Performance (2017)

Liam Gallagher of Oasis forgot the words to "Come Together" during a 2017 performance with Foo Fighters and Aerosmith's Joe Perry at the CalJam Festival in San Bernardino, California. He later explained that he thought they were going to perform "I Am the Walrus."

Gary Clark Jr.

From: Justice League (2017)

Gary Clark Jr. recorded an amped-up version for the Justice League movie, shifting from his typical blues-rock setting to work with Junkie XL, Mike Elizondo, and Sam de Jong.

Kelly Clarkson

From: Concert Performance (2024)

Kelly Clarkson updated the Beatles classic as part of her TV talk show's Kellyoke series, using Gary Clark Jr.'s more recent arrangement.

