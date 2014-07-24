Before we start our list of the Best B-Sides Ever, we should probably explain the terminology a bit. After all, many in the iPod generation may be completely unfamiliar with the old 45-rpm single – a vinyl anachronism that contained one song on each side.

Perfect for radio and jukebox airplay, the single was generally meant to showcase the prospective hit on its A-side with an additional song on the B-side. Unfortunately, these B-sides would typically include throwaway tracks from the concurrent album or, worse still, even instrumental versions of the a-side. Then there were moments like these, when lucky listeners would flip the single over – only to find a non-album gem, something never before heard and never found again.

Some became hits, some just obscure favorites. Eventually, some of them even found their way into compilations in the compact-disc age. But they started out as found objects, unique to the medium. Here's our list of the 10 Best B-Sides Ever: