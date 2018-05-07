Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed is arguing that Axl Rose has been “misrepresented” in the media. Reed lauded the singer's sense of humor, adding that he never considered departing – even amidst a ‘90s-era exodus that left Rose as the only original member.

“He’s a great person,” Reed tells Loudersound.com. “He’s one of the funniest people I know. Every night before we go on stage, he comes up and he’ll have a joke – and it’s usually a good one.” He continued: “And nobody works harder than that guy. He’s always misrepresented in the press. It’s kinda sad, really, what some people come up with just to sell things.”

On board since 1990, Reed eventually became the second longest-serving Guns N' Roses member. “I was given a great opportunity by Axl and the band when they were at the top of the heap," he said. "I just thought I always want to give back. Whatever they need from me, they’re gonna get it.”

That doesn't mean there weren't challenges along the way. Reed specifically recalled the difficulties he experienced recording Guns N' Roses' “Civil War,” his first track, saying that he had “the triumvirate from hell in the control room” – referring to Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, who were all “telling me what I should do, all at once. But I made it through.”

He ultimately had no trouble fitting in during Guns N' Roses' hedonistic years: “I was right there with them. It didn’t skip a beat with me, that shit," remembered Reed, who recently released his debut solo album, Rock ’n Roll Ain’t Easy. "I was (previously) in a band called the Wild – and we lived up to our name,” he said before adding: “Everybody’s better without the drugs.”

Guns N' Roses have confirmed an extended box set reissue of their debut album Appetite for Destruction, while the band's partial-reunion Not in This Lifetime tour continues next month with a run of European dates.