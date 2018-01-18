Listen to Dizzy Reed’s New Single ‘This Don’t Look Like Vegas’

Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed is readying the release of his upcoming solo album Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy with the arrival of the set's first single, "This Don't Look Like Vegas."

As previously reported, Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy is scheduled for a Feb. 16 release and available to pre-order now — and fans who do opt to purchase their copy now will be rewarded with an instant download of "This Don't Look Like Vegas," which you can also listen to above. In addition to digital formats, the album is being made available in a number of different editions, including compact disc and special limited-edition purple vinyl.

While Reed has plenty of other musical responsibilities keeping him busy — including another round of dates with Guns N' Roses later this year, as well as live commitments with his ongoing Hookers and Blow side project — they won't keep him from devoting some time to promoting Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy.

As The Music reports, Reed is heading to Australia to deliver a one-off free concert on Feb. 18, when he's scheduled to perform with an array of local bands at Frankie's Pizza by the Slice in Sydney. It will mark a rare solo outing in a career long defined by his work for other artists, but as Reed points out in the Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy press release, he was eager to take a musical risk.

"Never stop learning and exploring," says Reed, "but don’t forget what you do best. Stick to your guns."